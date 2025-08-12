News Americas, LONDON, England, Tues. Aug. 12, 2025: The oil Rich South American, CARICOM nation of Guyana has become the only Caribbean Community country named among 15 new nations added to the United Kingdom’s controversial “deport now, appeal later” policy – a fast-track deportation scheme targeting foreign nationals convicted of crimes.

FLASHBACK – 15 activists enter Stansted Airport and block a chartered deportation flight on 28th of March 2017 at Stansted Airport, Stansted, United Kingdom. The activists locked themselves together near the plane in a secluded part of the airport. The flight was scheduled for Nigeria and Ghana to take 57 deportees, some of whom risking imprisonment and possible death in their home country according to the activists research. A number of the fifty-seven scheduled on the flight that night are still in the UK pending case hearings and at least two has since been allowed to stay in the UK. Without the Stansted 15’s intervention this would not have happened. The 15 activists were found guilty in December 2018 and sentenced February 2019. Twelve were given community orders, three were given a suspended jail term sentences. (photo by Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images Images)

The move means that UK authorities could begin sending convicted Guyanese nationals back to the South American CARICOM state before they have a chance to appeal their cases in person – forcing them to participate in hearings from abroad via video link.

London’s updated list now covers 23 countries in total, with Canada, India, and Australia also newly added. Other nations on the fresh list include Angola, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.

“Restoring Control”

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper defended the policy’s expansion, claiming it will stop foreign offenders from “exploiting” Britain’s immigration system. “That has to end,” Cooper said. “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system. Our laws must be respected and will be enforced.”

The UK Home Office says the changes will help ease the country’s overcrowded prison system. Official figures show foreign offenders make up 12.3 percent of the prison population in England and Wales, with 10,772 currently behind bars.

Guyana Link in UK Government

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy – whose parents are Guyanese – welcomed the expansion and vowed to increase the list further. “We are working to ensure more countries are willing to take back their nationals who commit crimes in the UK,” Lammy said.

Political Reactions

Opposition lawmakers have cautiously welcomed the move. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: “Even with this U-turn, only the Conservative Party is committed to deporting all foreign criminals.”

The announcement comes alongside broader proposals that could see foreign offenders deported immediately after sentencing – with lifetime bans on returning to the UK. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the aim is to send those who “abuse our hospitality and break our laws” packing.

The government claims the plan will cut taxpayer costs, reduce prison overcrowding, and boost public safety – but critics warn it could raise legal and human rights concerns.