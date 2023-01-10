Home Business GUYANA-BUDGET-Guyana government to present annual budget on January 16 GUYANA-BUDGET-Guyana government to present annual budget on January 16 By - January 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TRINIDAD-ENERGY-Government pleased with on-land bid round CARIBBEAN-TOURISM-CTO wants to maintain momentum as region continues to rebound from COVID pandemic ST. VINCENT-FINANCE-Prime Minister Gonsalves says firm that closed in Mustique owed millions in taxes