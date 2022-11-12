Home Business GUYANA-ENERGY-First audit on Exxon’s spending in Guyana, expected by year end GUYANA-ENERGY-First audit on Exxon’s spending in Guyana, expected by year end By - November 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CARIBBEAN-ECONOMY – Trinidad and Tobago nominates national for IDB president JAMAICA-BUSINESS-Jamaica to host high level investment conference TRINIDAD-ENERGY-Government appoints National Energy to lead export promotion of energy services