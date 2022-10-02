Home Business GUYANA-ENERGY-Government slashes gasoline,diesel prices GUYANA-ENERGY-Government slashes gasoline,diesel prices By - October 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CARIBBEAN-ECONOMY-IDB, KIAT sign MOU to strengthen collaboration for innovation in the Caribbean TRINIDAD-ECONOMY- Central Bank maintains repo rate at 3.50 percent TRINIDAD-BUDGET-Opposition Leader calls for withdrawal of budget and wants early general election