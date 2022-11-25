Home Business GUYANA-ENERGY- Guyana selects UK BP International to market country’s crude oil GUYANA-ENERGY- Guyana selects UK BP International to market country’s crude oil By - November 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SURINAME-FINANCE-Suriname signs debt restructuring agreement with the Netherlands JAMAICA-FINANCE-JSE signs MOU with Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange CARIBBEAN-TOURISM-Regional tourism ministers to visit Middle East