News Americas, New York, NY, May 14, 2025: Guyana’s Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), has issued a strong condemnation of Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel’s new song, “Good Like Jesus,” labeling its lyrics as “blasphemous and deeply offensive” to Christian and other religious communities. The Commission is advocating for an immediate ban on the song’s broadcast and digital distribution within Guyana.

Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ERC emphasized that the song’s content is “profoundly disrespectful to Christian religious sensibilities” and undermines the values of reverence, respect, and harmony that are fundamental to Guyana’s multicultural society. Some of the lyrics of the song by Kartel states: “You pussy good, you pussy good like Jesus.”

The Commission highlighted that Jesus Christ is not only a central figure in Christianity but is also revered in Islam and respected in certain Hindu traditions. It warned that content demeaning such a universally respected figure risks offending multiple faith communities and threatens the delicate balance of inter-religious harmony in the country.

While acknowledging the right to freedom of artistic expression, the ERC stated that this freedom is not absolute and must be exercised responsibly, with due regard for the religious and cultural values of all communities. The Commission is formally calling for the song to be banned from the airwaves in Guyana and to be removed from all digital platforms accessible in the country.

Additionally, the ERC is engaging the promoter of the upcoming concert in Guyana, featuring Vybz Kartel, scheduled for May 24, to ensure that the event does not contribute to the dissemination of the offensive content. The Commission expects full cooperation in ensuring that the event upholds interfaith harmony.

In a related matter, the ERC addressed public speculation regarding the recent arrest of local artist Baby Skello by the Guyana Police Force, following the release of a song reportedly containing offensive material against the Hindu faith. The Commission clarified that Baby Skello has not been referred to law enforcement by the ERC and that the matter is currently being handled internally, with the artist summoned to appear before the Commission. Baby Skello released a song that allegedly depicted the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi in a “vulgar, sexually explicit, and blasphemous manner.” This sparked outrage and condemnation from Hindu organizations in Guyana, such as the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha and the Guyana Pandits’ Council.

The ERC also confirmed that artists Richard Singh and Vision Clarke have been summoned over their controversial song “Chiney,” which has sparked criticism for its potentially offensive content.

The Commission reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and faiths of all Guyanese, stating that acts of religious disrespect will not be tolerated and will be addressed with firm and constructive measures.

See the video here