Over Four Dozen Missing After Guyana Ferry Disaster

By Staff Writer, NewsAmericas Now

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sun. July 19, 2026: Search and rescue teams in Guyana were racing against time Sunday to find 49 people still unaccounted for after the Guyana ferry disaster. The MV Barima, an almost 90-year-old vessel, capsized off the country’s North Atlantic coast, in what officials are calling one of Guyana’s most serious maritime disasters in recent years.

The vessel, built in 1939 and serving Guyana for decades, transporting both passengers and cargo, was one of the country’s oldest operating vessels. It was reportedly carrying 133 passengers and 17 crew when it overturned in the early hours of Sunday while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma in Region One. The vessel’s manifest listed 116 passengers and 17 crew members but it was reportedly carrying 133 people.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said Sunday afternoon 67 people had been rescued – 41 men, 11 women and 15 children, six boys and nine girls. Those rescued were taken to medical facilities in Charity and Lima, with the Ministry of Health leading the medical response. The government said only two are confirmed as dead so far. Among those identified as still missing are Sherida Hussein, 48; Babuni Harrier, 75, a pensioner; and Alwin Joseph as well as Rachel Welch, and her three children – Nathaniel Jr., Natalia, and Ezekiel. Indrawattie Natram and Eve Jerome, who was traveling to Mabaruma in Region One aboard the MV Barima survived but her two children, Alliya Gonsalves, 12, and Jerome Jacobs, 3, remain missing. Elena Moonsammy lost seven children.

The search operation

Since first light Sunday, the search area has expanded from 400 to 1,070 square kilometers, with air and sea assets increasing throughout the day. Three command centers were established by 7 a.m. Sunday, in Mabaruma, Port Kaituma and at the Umana Yana in Georgetown. The Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard is leading the operation, supported by other emergency responders, private vessels and local fisherfolk with knowledge of the waters. The vessel’s captain and mate, who were among those rescued, have returned to the search area to assist.

President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, according to government statements, have remained engaged in the response, and multiple Cabinet ministers have been meeting directly with families of passengers at the Umana Yana, Port Kaituma Community Centre and the NAREI Extension Centre in Kumaka, providing updates and psychosocial support. “This is why we govern, for people,” said Kwame McCoy, minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, urging the public to rely only on official government channels for verified information.

Minister rejects overload claims

As speculation spread on social media that the ferry had been overloaded, Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said there is no evidence the vessel was carrying more passengers or cargo than permitted, and that investigators have not yet determined the cause of the capsizing.

According to Prime Minister Phillips’ statement, the MV Barima is licensed to carry more than 300 passengers; it had 133 aboard. Its cargo capacity is 284 tonnes; the manifest recorded 268 tonnes at the time of the incident. The vessel was last dry-docked in 2024 and remains within its required docking cycle. Officials said it is operating with new engines, making three to four trips to Port Kaituma monthly. The government says the vessel was equipped with 250 life jackets, six inflatable life rafts and two rigid life rafts.

Prime Minister Phillips has also revealed that some of the people rescued after the MV Barima capsized were not officially listed as passengers, and two of the crew members tested positive for narcotics.

Opposition raises safety concerns

The opposition party, We Invest In Nationhood, pushed back on the government’s account, saying in a Facebook statement that the 87-year-old MV Barima “should never have been sent out to sea” and should have been decommissioned in favor of a modern vessel, alleging the ship had unresolved “structural, hull, propulsion and steering damage and issues.” The party framed the ferry’s continued use as reflecting how the government treats Indigenous communities along the route, calling the disaster “an abomination.”

Questions over helicopter readiness

Separately, the opposition said two of the Guyana Defence Force’s primary helicopters, a Bell 429 and a Bell 412, have been out of service for more than a month due to reported cockpit display unit failures during engine start, potentially leaving the older Bell 407 as the Air Corps’ only airworthy helicopter during the search. Estimates suggest that repairing both aircraft’s display systems could cost approximately 100 million Guyanese dollars in total. It is not publicly known whether an investigation into the failures has been completed. The timing has raised questions about whether additional air search capacity could have supported the ongoing operation roughly eight miles offshore.

Authorities have appealed for patience as the search continues and the investigation proceeds. NewsAmericasNow will continue following developments as more information becomes available.