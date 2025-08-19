Reported By Allison Skeete

News Americas, New York, August 19, 2025: As summer winds down, many in the diaspora turn to cultural gatherings that keep traditions alive. In Brooklyn, the Guyana Cultural Association of New York, (GCA), is preparing to host its 25th Annual Folk Festival, a milestone Silver Jubilee celebration dedicated to preserving Guyanese heritage while passing it on to new generations.

Founded 25 years ago, GCA has become a leading voice for celebrating Guyana’s history, culture, and artistic contributions at home and abroad. Its annual Folk Festival has grown into a community hub – a place for families to reconnect, alumni associations to relive school rivalries, and children to experience traditions for the first time. From maypole plaiting to arts and crafts, masquerade stilt-walking, folk dancing, and storytelling, the festival immerses young and old alike in the essence of Guyanese identity.

Highlights of the event include Kwe-Kwe Night, where families dramatize pre-wedding rituals through song and dance, and Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 31st, featuring Guyanese food, music, games, and entertainment in the park. Over the years, the festival has also introduced global audiences to Guyanese beauty queens like Arti Cameron and Lisa Punch, along with designers such as Michelle Cole and Roger Gary.

This year’s Silver Jubilee will be marked with a Gala Awards Dinner at Russo’s on the Bay in Howard Beach, New York, on Wednesday, August 27th. Tickets are available for $150 via guyfolkfest.org, where a full schedule of events can also be found.

Each year, the GCA recognizes individuals and organizations advancing Guyanese heritage. Awards include the Godfrey Chin Prize for Heritage Journalism, honoring writers who deepen understanding of Guyanese culture, and the Derry Etkins Memorial Prizes, spotlighting excellence in music composition, performance, preservation, and community music education.

Now celebrating 25 years, the GCA Folk Festival continues to serve as both a reunion and a renewal – a space where Guyanese abroad honor their past, celebrate their present, and invest in passing their traditions to the future.