Home Business GUYANA-LABOUR-Opposition legislator not impressed with salary increase announced for public servants GUYANA-LABOUR-Opposition legislator not impressed with salary increase announced for public servants By - November 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CARIBBEAN-FINANCE-Monetary conditions in Eastern Caribbean remain “accommodative” BAHAMAS-FINANCE-Government defends digital asset regulations in the wake of FTX collapse UNITED KINGDOM – FINANCE – Jamaican Executive ranked among the 10 Most Influential Black Britons