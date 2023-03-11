Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton and a team from his ministry with representatives from the ILO during Friday’s meeting

A team from the International Labour Organization (ILO) met with representativesfrom the Ministry of Labour in preparation for Guyana’s hosting of the 12th ILOMeeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour in May from the 23rd-25th.

The last meeting was held in Barbados four years ago. As such, hosting the meeting inthe country is a great achievement, especially given the tremendous development thathas taken place in Guyana under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed IrfaanAli.

Following the country’s selection to host this historic meeting, several deliberationsamong the relevant authorities were held in order to provide well-planned andsuccessful meetings for those involved.

Hon. Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen, Permanent Secretary;Ms. Gwyneth King, Occupational Safety and Health Consultant; Ms. Yolanda Grant,Chief, Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency; Mr. Dhaneswar Deonarine, ChiefLabour Officer; and Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs andInternational Cooperation, Chief of Protocol, attended Friday morning’s meeting.

Mr. Lars Johansen, Deputy Director of the International Labour Organization; Ms.Ingerlyn Caines-Francis, Senior Programme Officer; Ms. Resel Melville, ProjectCoordinator; and Ms. Jennifer Jones-Morales, Senior Operations Officer and SecurityFocal Point, were among the delegation members.

The meeting serves as a forum for a more in-depth discussion of Caribbean LabourMinisters’ and Social Partners’ contributions to, and leadership roles in, the proposedGlobal Coalition on Social Justice.

This includes consultation with key regional social partners, establishing priorities andkey strategies for ILO support for Just Transition in the 2024-2025 biennium, anddeveloping Quality Apprenticeship frameworks.

In addition, the meeting will review previous Ministerial Meetings and theirconclusions, including a briefing on ILO support provided to Constituents during thepandemic and in the current recovery stage.

Over the last three years, the ILO Caribbean Office has focused much of its technicalassistance on strategic and practical interventions in areas ranging from labour marketresearch and skills development to social security and enterprise development, all ofwhich help Member States integrate the Decent Work Agenda into how Caribbeanlabour markets prepare for, cope with, and recover from crises.

This approach is consistent with the four priority areas established in the UNMSDCF forEnglish- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries for the period 2022–2026.

The ILO Director General’s revised proposal for a Global Coalition on Social Justice,which aims to “contribute to the reduction and prevention of inequalities as well asensure that social justice is prioritised in national, regional, and global policymakingand activities, including in development cooperation as well as financial, trade, andinvestment agreements,” provides an opportunity for Caribbean Labour Ministries tocontribute invaluable perspectives and insights from their experiences and challenges.