President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro

See below statement from the Guyana Government reiterating its commitment to peaceful resolution of the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has noted the Communique issued by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela dated September 30, 2022.

The Government of Guyana stands by the statement made by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana before the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2022. In the words of His Excellency President Ali:

“In the matter of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – challenged and threatened by Venezuela as it is, we remain – to quote the Secretary General at the opening of the General Debate yesterday – “committed to make the most of every diplomatic tool for the pacific settlement of disputes, as set out in the Charter of the United Nations”.

In this case, ‘judicial settlement’ as determined by the Secretary General himself.

The world’s nations can be assured that Guyana shall remain true to those peaceful processes and deny every effort to depart from them. The International Court of Justice has already affirmed its jurisdiction in the matter.”