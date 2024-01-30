News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 30, 2024: Guyana-born, West Indies’ rising fast bowler, Shamar Joseph, has been signed by Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League, (PSL), scheduled for later this month.

This move comes just two days after Joseph’s standout performance in the second Test match in Brisbane on January 27th, which helped the Windies men to victory.

Shamar Joseph of West Indies reacts after he was gifted a shift by Pat Cummins of Australia during day four of the Second Test match in the series between Australia and West Indies at The Gabba on January 28, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old, who recently made his debut in Adelaide, was initially brought in as a replacement for England fast bowler Gus Atkinson. Peshawar Zalmi had initially named Atkinson as a replacement for Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. However, since Atkinson is currently on England’s tour of India, Joseph was chosen as the stand-in.

Peshawar Zalmi confirmed Joseph’s inclusion in their squad on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Fans asked, we delivered. Welcome to the Zalmi family Shamar Joseph.”

Although Joseph was initially signed as a replacement, ESPNCricinfo reported that he is expected to stay with the team for the entire tournament, which runs from February 17 to March 24.

If this arrangement holds, it means that Joseph, who has limited experience with only seven first-class matches, will be available for only the last two rounds of the Cricket West Indies four-day championship, commencing on February 7.

Joseph will find familiar faces at Peshawar Zalmi, including West Indies’ white-ball head coach, Darren Sammy, who will serve as Zalmi’s head coach for the upcoming season. Additionally, Twenty20 captain Rovman Powell is expected to feature for the team.

Joseph made headlines with his performance during the West Indies’ two-Test tour of Australia. He secured a five-wicket haul on his debut in the Adelaide Test, despite the team losing by ten wickets. Joseph continued to impress by taking an astounding seven for 68 in the second Test, leading West Indies to an unexpected eight-run victory at the Gabba.

The under-strength West Indies had initially lost the opening game in Adelaide by 10 wickets but hit back strongly to win the second Test by eight runs in Brisbane, to force a 1-1 draw in the series.

The series result halted a worrisome run of nine consecutive series defeats, with the Brisbane victory marking West Indies’ first in Tests Down Under for 27 years.

Although Joseph has limited experience in T20 cricket, having played just two matches for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League, his remarkable talent has earned him a spot in the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the PSL.

Joseph was born in Baracara, a small community in East Berbice-Corentyne, Guyana, about 225 km up the Canje River, and two days by boat from the port city of New Amsterdam. Joseph was named Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his shattering wicket-taking at the Gabba.

Cricket Windies

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, remarked “This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of West Indies cricket. It demonstrates our ability to rise above adversity and justly be among the world’s cricketing elite. “

President Shallow continued, “Captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s exemplary leadership has been instrumental in guiding our team through challenges and victories alike. His resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication to the cause have inspired this young team and every member of our cricketing fraternity.”

Sir Curtly’s Advice

Meanwhile, renowned former fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose has advised Joseph, to concentrate on the longer format of the game to refine his skills.

Following Joseph’s impressive performance in the second Test against Australia in Brisbane, Sir Curtly emphasized the importance of establishing a strong foundation in red-ball cricket before venturing into shorter formats.

Speaking on the matter, Sir Curtly stated, “I believe that he loves cricket in general and it doesn’t matter whether it’s Test, ODI, or T20 cricket. I believe he is just passionate about cricket.”

He continued, “But for me, I would love to see him continue playing red-ball cricket for a while so that he can develop his skills. Because we know sometimes as a young player as you gain success you are wanted in the T20 franchise cricket around the world.”