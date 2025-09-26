News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 26, 2025: The arrest of Guyanese immigrant Dr. Ian Andre Roberts, the Des Moines Superintendent of its public schools in Iowa, has sent shockwaves through Iowa’s largest school district — and among the Guyanese immigrant community in the U.S.

ICE arrests Guyanese national serving as Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent. (US ICE Image)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed today that Roberts, a Guyana-born educator who has worked in American school systems for two decades, was taken into custody today, September 26th, after a “targeted enforcement operation.” The agency alleges Roberts remained in the country despite having a final order of removal issued in May 2024 and lacked work authorization. He is being held at the Woodbury County Jail in Iowa.

Dramatic Detention

ICE says its officers attempted to approach Roberts as he sat in his vehicle. The superintendent allegedly fled, abandoning his car before police located and arrested him. ICE reported that Roberts was carrying a loaded handgun, a fixed-blade hunting knife, and $3,000 in cash at the time of his detention.

The discovery raises questions about Roberts’ personal safety concerns and his state of mind leading up to the arrest. In a press release, ICE stated Roberts had prior weapon possession charges dating back to February 2020. “This suspect was arrested in possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle provided by Des Moines Public Schools after fleeing federal law enforcement,” said ICE ERO St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson. “This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats. How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.”

A Respected Educator

The arrest is particularly jarring for the Des Moines community, where Roberts has been credited with driving innovative reforms since joining the district in July 2023. School board chair Jackie Norris expressed shock at a Friday press conference, saying the board only learned of the immigration enforcement action hours earlier. “There is much we do not know,” Norris said. “However, what we do know is that Dr. Roberts has been an integral part of our school community since he joined over two years ago. He has advocated for students and staff and helped us reimagine education for future generations.”

Roberts, a former special education teacher, earned advanced degrees including a doctorate focused on inclusion for special needs students. He also consulted on leadership development and has been described by colleagues as deeply committed to student success.

Impact On Guyanese Immigrants

Roberts’ detention has rippled beyond Iowa, resonating strongly with the Guyanese diaspora — one of the fastest-growing immigrant groups in the U.S. According to the Migration Policy Institute, more than 300,000 Guyanese immigrants live in the United States, with concentrations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas. Many are lawful permanent residents or naturalized citizens, but cases like Roberts’ highlight the precarious status of those with unresolved immigration issues.

Advocacy groups worry the arrest could heighten fear among Caribbean immigrants, especially those with pending asylum cases, TPS renewals, or old removal orders.

Legal Questions Ahead

ICE has not disclosed whether Roberts will face federal prosecution for fleeing officers or for the weapons found in his possession. His legal team is expected to challenge his detention and seek a stay of removal, which could delay deportation proceedings while the courts review his case.

For now, the Des Moines school district faces uncertainty about its leadership. Board officials have said they are developing contingency plans to ensure continuity of operations while awaiting more information.

A Community in Limbo

Whether Roberts will be allowed to remain in the U.S. or be forced to return to Guyana remains unclear. What is clear is that his detention has sparked a conversation far beyond Des Moines — about belonging, due process, and the contributions of Caribbean immigrants to American life.