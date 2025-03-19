News Americas, New York, NY, March 19, 2025: Guyana-born, US-based social media influencer, Melissa Ann Atwell, also known as Melissa Ann Holder or “Melly Mel,” is the latest immigrant to be nabbed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. ICE data shows she is now in custody at the Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana.

She was recently arrested at her New York home and later transferred to Louisiana. Atwell, who entered the United States on a visitor’s visa and never returned to Guyana, is now facing possible deportation.

According to ICE’s detention tracker, she remains in custody, but details regarding the reason for her arrest have not been publicly disclosed. Reports indicate that she may have an upcoming immigration hearing, though it remains unclear whether she could face additional charges beyond immigration violations.

ICE explained its procedures in such cases, stating: “ICE lodges immigration detainers against certain aliens after federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies have taken them into custody.”

Supporters Launch GoFundMe for Legal Defense

Atwell’s supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her legal fees, raising over $35,000 of its $100,000 goal so far. The fundraiser, titled “Help Melissa Atwell Defend Democracy,” aims to support her fight against deportation and other legal challenges. Donations can be made at: GoFundMe – Help Melissa Atwell Defend Democracy.

Guyanese Government Reacts

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the country’s vice president, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has confirmed that Atwell will be welcomed back to Guyana if deported. However, upon her return, she will likely face legal challenges, as multiple Guyanese individuals have filed defamation and slander complaints against her, including multi-million-dollar lawsuits.

As Atwell’s case unfolds, it remains to be seen whether she will be deported or face additional legal consequences in the U.S.