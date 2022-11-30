Haile Selassie, Tivoli book berths in Walker Cup final
JFF rubbishes claims of corruption and visa blocking by Leon Bailey
Eight months later, dead man still on court list
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
Int’l female leaders headline Woman Ignite Success Summit 2023
Proven takes equity stake in new payments company
Digicel rewards customers with more this Christmas and throughout 2023
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
England advance after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
45 minutes ago
Haile Selassie High players celebrate their goal during the ISSA/Digicel Walker Cup semifinal game against Wolmer’s Boys at the Stadium East field on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid)
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Haile Selassie High and Tivoli Gardens High School will contest the final of the ISSA/Digicel Walker Cup knockout competition after scoring identical 1-0 wins in their respective semi-final games at the Stadium East field on Tuesday.
Haile Selassie High, formed in 1969, stunned the more traditional and fancied Wolmer’s Boys courtesy of a Jahwan Payne’s strike in the first semi-final
It will be the first time Haile Selassie High — named in honour of the former Emperor of Ethiopia – will contest the final of the Walker Cup, which was formed in 1961.
Wolmer’s, formed in 1729, are the oldest school in Jamaica but they had no answers for Haile Selassie and failed in their effort to add to the five titles they won.
With the change of the Walker Cup format in 2018, which excludes the top urban-area schools, Haile Selassie now have a great chance of lifting a trophy and rewriting the history books.
Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, the less fancied Tivoli Gardens High turned back a St George’s College team that dropped out of the Manning Cup quarterfinal round and were tipped to lift their 10th Walker Cup crown.
Duane Johnson headed home in the 26th minute as Tivoli Gardens waltzed into the final of the Walker Cup they last won in 2005. They won the Cup three other times in 1978, 1994, and 1996.
St George’s College, which won the inaugural competition in 1961 and nine overall, finished the game with 10 men after striker Joshua Jackson was red-carded in the 51st minute, just seconds after missing a sitter. Then the ‘Light Blues’ missed a penalty in the 63rd minute as their top scorer Brian Burkett skied his effort to make matters worse.
St George’s should have scored several goals in the first half and once again it came back to haunt them as they ended the season empty-handed for another year.
More From
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.
He is of dark complexion, medium build
The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28
Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.
She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023
Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.
Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will