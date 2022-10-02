Man remanded for ‘gun assault on woman in bizarre bedroom incident’
3 creative ways to use (used) coffee grounds
Haile Selassie’s grandson for Jamaica’s Heritage Week celebrations
15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester
Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant gets $935m upgrade
Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct by GLC
WIPL wants level playing field; says Robinson’s query misguided
NCRA appeals to block makers to maintain standards
Flash flood warning downgraded; J’cans not out of the woods just yet
129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian football match
Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, grandson of the late Ethiopian Emperor, Haile Selassie, is to be Jamaica’s special guest for this year’s Heritage Week celebrations.
The announcement was made in a statement from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.
The prince, who is also the President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, last visited Jamaica in April of 2016.
For his second visit, Grange said Selassie will arrive in the island on Thursday, October 13 for a week of official engagements. Among them are the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House and the National Heritage Week Interfaith Service.
“He will also meet with the nation’s leaders, including the governor-general, the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition, as well as members of the Ethiopian and Rastafari communities and the National Council on Reparations,” the statement informed.
According to Grange, the visit of Prince Selassie is part of the ongoing celebration of Jamaica 60, and she is looking forward to welcoming him and his delegation to Jamaica.
Added Grange: “We are very happy that the prince’s visit will take place during Heritage Week when the nation pays tribute to the work and sacrifice of the National Heroes, as well as the everyday heroes who make such a difference in our communities.”
Heritage Week, which will culminate with National Heroes’ Day on Monday, October 17, will be celebrated under the theme, ‘Reigniting Greatness through our Heritage’.
More From
Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh
A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and
Attacks by criminals on motorcycles bad for business
Defending champions Kingston College (KC) continued their good early season form with a convincing 3-0 win at Calabar High on matchday 14 of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.
KC
Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic at an Indonesian football match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.
Several fights between support