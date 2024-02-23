News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. Feb. 23, 2024: The U.S. government has announced plans to allocate $200 million in support to the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti, aiming to enhance the operational capabilities of the Haitian National Police. This initiative, outlined by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, focuses on providing aid in planning, intelligence, communications, airlift capacity, and medical services.

The announcement was made during a ministerial meeting between the United States and Brazil, held on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The session aimed to foster collaboration for the successful launch of the MSS mission in Haiti, addressing the critical situation marked by severe gang violence and instability.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on February 21, 2024. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Brazil on Tuesday for his first trip to the South American nation, arriving amid a diplomatic spat after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enraged Washington ally Israel by comparing its Gaza campaign to the Holocaust. (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

With Brazil’s Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ambassador Gisela Padovan, and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed delivering opening statements, the meeting underscored the dire need for international solidarity with the Haitian populace and its law enforcement.

The dialogue also featured contributions from representatives of Kenya and Haiti, who emphasized the pressing necessity for robust global support. Additionally, nations including Benin, Canada, France, Germany, and Jamaica pledged their financial, personnel, and material support for the mission, complementing the establishment of a United Nations Trust Fund designed to facilitate further contributions.

Haiti is currently grappling with a humanitarian crisis, with gangs controlling approximately 80% of Port-au-Prince. January reports indicated over 1,100 individuals affected by killings, injuries, or kidnappings. The rampant violence has severely disrupted trade and aid delivery, leading to widespread access issues to essential resources such as food, water, healthcare, and electricity. This crisis has left many Haitians consuming only one meal per day, with three million children in immediate need of humanitarian assistance.

Secretary Blinken highlighted the U.S’ commitment to mitigating violence and improving living conditions in Haiti, citing over $300 million provided in humanitarian aid over the past three years. Efforts include substantial support for the Haitian National Police, sanctions, and visa restrictions against those fueling the violence.

Blinken appealed for increased international cooperation in bolstering the Haitian National Police’s ability to restore security, facilitating the effective delivery of aid. He emphasized the importance of establishing a stable, democratic order in Haiti through inclusive political processes, urging Prime Minister Henry and other stakeholders to prioritize governance that genuinely represents and serves the Haitian people.