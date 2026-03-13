Doctor’s Graphic Testimony Reveals Brutality Of Haiti President’s Assassination

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Mar. 13, 2026: Jurors in the federal trial linked to the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse heard graphic testimony Thursday from the doctor who conducted the autopsy on the slain leader, revealing the extent of the violence that ended his life.

Dr. Jean Demorcy, the Haitian physician who performed the autopsy on July 10, 2021 – three days after Moïse was killed- told jurors the president suffered numerous gunshot wounds and extensive trauma across his body during the attack at his private residence in Port-au-Prince.

FLASHBACK – Martine Moïse grieves during the funeral for her husband, slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, the main city in his native northern region. – Moïse, 53, was shot dead in his home in the early hours of July 7. (Photo by Valerie BAERISWYL / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Demorcy testified that Moïse sustained at least a dozen gunshot wounds along with multiple fractures, including injuries to his skull, pelvis, vertebrae, left arm and left leg. Additional trauma was documented across the president’s thorax, abdomen and limbs.

X-rays presented to jurors showed bullet fragments scattered throughout Moïse’s body. According to the doctor, the fatal injury was a gunshot wound that pierced the president’s heart.

FLASHBACK – A supporter of Haitian President Jovenel Moise prays at a memorial marking the first anniversary of his assassination, in Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2022. Haiti marked one year since Moise was shot dead in his private residence, with no mastermind or motive for the attack identified, and the investigation stalled. Moise was assassinated in the early hours of July 7, 2021, when a commando group entered his bedroom at the house in Port-au-Prince and shot him 12 times. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)





Demorcy also testified that Moïse sustained a gunshot wound to the head after the fatal shot. One of the head wounds, he said, appeared to have been fired from extremely close range – less than one meter away – based on gunpowder markings observed near the president’s left ear.

The doctor told jurors that while some bullets and fragments were removed during the autopsy, others remained in the body because extracting all of them would have taken days and risked further damage to the remains.

Prosecutors also displayed several bullets and fragments that were recovered during the examination.

Moïse, 53, was assassinated in the early hours of July 7, 2021, when a group of armed men stormed his home near Port-au-Prince. The attack plunged Haiti into deeper political turmoil in a country already struggling with instability and rising gang violence.

Since the assassination, Haiti has not had another elected president. The federal trial underway in Miami centers on four South Florida men accused of helping orchestrate the plot to kill the Haitian leader.

They are among a larger group of individuals linked to the conspiracy that prosecutors say involved foreign mercenaries, financiers and political actors.

The trial also heard emotional testimony from Moïse’s daughter, Jomarlie Moïse, who returned to the witness stand Thursday. She told jurors she was inside the family home when gunmen broke into the residence and killed her father. During the attack, she said she hid in a bathroom with her brother and the family’s dog, Delilah.

Jomarlie Moïse testified that the residence typically had between 30 and 50 security guards assigned to protect the property. She also described multiple security layers around the home, including a nearby police station, road checkpoints, surveillance cameras and a guard shack.

Family members would normally call ahead before arriving so security personnel could prepare for their entry, she said. Earlier in the trial, former First Lady Martine Moïse also testified about the night of the assassination and alleged that individuals involved in her husband’s killing now hold positions of power in Haiti.

She further revealed that she herself had been under investigation by Haitian authorities in connection with the assassination – something she claims is politically motivated.

Martine Moïse was seriously wounded during the attack and later flown to Miami for treatment.

Jurors also heard testimony from a physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital who treated her after she arrived in Florida. The doctor explained that Moïse had to be registered under several aliases while receiving medical care due to security concerns. He also told the court that the former first lady spoke fluent English and did not require a translator during her treatment.

The trial is expected to continue today, March 13, 2026, with the cross-examination of Dr. Demorcy as attorneys continue to unravel the complex international conspiracy surrounding the assassination of Haiti’s president.