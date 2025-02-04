This Caribbean NFL Player Is Heading To The Super Bowl

News Americas, New York, NY, February 3, 2025: Caribbean immigrant and Haitian-born Lewis Cine is heading to Super Bowl LIX as part of the Philadelphia Eagles team.

The Eagles will face defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, Feb. 9th. Though Cine, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last month, is unlikely to play, his presence at the NFL’s biggest game is a significant milestone for the Haitian-born athlete.

Haitian-born Lewis Cine at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

From Haiti to the Super Bowl Stage

Born on October 5, 1999, in Haiti, Cine immigrated to the United States at age four, first settling in Florida before moving to Everett, Massachusetts. A standout high school football player, he was named Massachusetts Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today as a junior. After transferring to Trinity Christian School in Texas for his senior year, Cine was coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders before committing to play college football at Georgia.

At Georgia, Cine quickly established himself as a top defensive talent. In 2021, he helped lead the Bulldogs to a National Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors in the title game. His success led him to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Haitian immigrant NFL star Lewis Cine. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

NFL Journey and Super Bowl Opportunity

Cine’s time with the Vikings was marked by challenges. He played just 10 games over two seasons, missing most of his rookie year due to a season-ending compound fracture. When he returned in his second season, he played seven games, mostly on special teams.

After being released by Minnesota, Cine was expected to sign with the New York Jets but instead landed with the Buffalo Bills. Cine was signed off the Bills’ practice squad to Philadelphia’s active roster Jan. 8. While he hasn’t seen game action with the Eagles since joining them in January, Philadelphia may be holding out hope that he can contribute next season.

Currently on the Eagles’ active 53-man roster, Cine remains in the team’s plans beyond the Super Bowl. Whether he sticks around through the offseason and earns a bigger role next year remains to be seen, but his presence at the NFL’s biggest game is already a testament to his perseverance and determination.

As the Eagles battle the Chiefs, Cine will be on the sidelines, proudly representing Haiti and the Caribbean on football’s grandest stage.