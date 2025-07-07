News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Mon. July 7, 2025: Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees, (HWHR), a Black, women-led grassroots organization in Brooklyn, is calling on elected officials to stand firmly against the racist immigration policies that continue to criminalize Black families striving to survive and provide for their loved ones. The demand comes in the wake of a major legal victory for Haitian communities nationwide.

(L-R) Alexei Laushkin, Rev. Patrick Mahoney and Katie Mahoney hold a banner that reads “Protect the Haitian Community!” on the House East Front Steps at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. The three were on Capitol Hill with the Christian Defense Coalition to demonstrate against the Trump administration’s plan to revoke Temporary Protected Status for the Haitian community. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to illegally shorten Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, blocking a plan that would have left over half a million Haitian immigrants vulnerable to deportation.

For HWHR, this is not just a legal win-it is a reminder that the fight is far from over.

“We welcome this decision, but make no mistake—the policies that criminalize and dehumanize Black immigrants are still in place,” said Aline Gue, Executive Director of HWHR. “Our communities deserve more than temporary relief. We deserve dignity, safety, and the ability to live without fear of deportation or displacement.”

The court’s ruling preserves TPS protections for Haitians through February 2026, rejecting an effort to cut that timeline by six months. TPS is a humanitarian safeguard meant to protect people from returning to life-threatening conditions. Yet the Trump administration, even while advising Americans against travel to Haiti, sought to undermine these protections for political gain.

Haitian Immigrants Are Essential to the U.S.

Haitian TPS holders are essential to the American economy and communities, contributing to industries such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, and education. Many have lived in the U.S. for over a decade, raising families, building businesses, and enriching neighborhoods from New York to Florida and beyond.

“We are your neighbors, workers, caregivers, and community members,” Gue emphasized. “This ruling affirms that our futures are not disposable.”

The Fight for Justice Continues

While advocates celebrate the court’s decision, they stress the urgent need for broader change. The Trump administration continues to push policies that target Black immigrants, including efforts to dismantle humanitarian parole programs and reinstate discriminatory travel bans.

Recent Supreme Court decisions have also heightened fears within immigrant communities, with TPS protections for Venezuelans now under threat. HWHR warns that similar attacks could be launched against Haitians again without sustained resistance.

Community Power Makes the Difference

The ruling follows years of grassroots organizing, legal advocacy, and courageous leadership from Haitian TPS holders who served as plaintiffs in the case. HWHR credits this victory to the relentless work of affected communities and their allies.

“Our presence in the streets and the courts made this possible,” Gue said. “But we will not stop until all Haitians can live free from the fear of deportation, family separation, and racist immigration laws.”

HWHR is urging elected officials to:

✅ Oppose racist policies that criminalize Black immigrants.

✅ Defend and expand protections like TPS.

✅ Support pathways to permanent residency for Haitian families.

✅ Reject political attacks that scapegoat immigrants for partisan agendas.

“We will continue to organize, educate, and fight alongside our community,” Gue vowed. “Our survival is non-negotiable. Our dignity is not up for debate.”