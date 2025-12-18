News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 18, 2025: A new report released today by Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees, (HWHR), and TakeRoot Justice warns that hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the United States face severe economic, social, and humanitarian consequences following the termination of Temporary Protected Status, (TPS), for Haiti and the dismantling of other humanitarian immigration programs.

The report, A Critical Hour for Haitian Immigrant Justice: Community Testimony and Policy Solutions Amid Relentless Racist Attacks on TPS and Humanitarian Parole, documents what authors describe as “relentless efforts” by the Trump administration to strip Haitians of legal status, work authorization, and basic protections, placing families and entire communities at risk.

Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones speaks at a press conference Monday in North Miami to urge the Trump administration reverse the removal of TPS for Haitians.

According to the report, the administration has eliminated or curtailed multiple programs relied upon by Haitian refugees, including the CHNV humanitarian parole program, the Haitian Family Reunification Parole Program, and access to asylum through the CBP One app. The administration also formally announced the termination of TPS for Haiti, effective February 3, 2026, a move that would impact more than 500,000 people – the largest population of Haitian refugees in U.S. history.

“These policies are racist and anti-Haitian,” said HWHR Executive Director Aline Gue. “They are also not new; there is a deep-seated history of xenophobia and anti-Blackness. We’ve historically been dehumanized, but we are resilient and we will continue to fight.”

The report challenges claims by the Trump administration that conditions in Haiti no longer warrant TPS designation, citing widespread gang violence, political instability, mass displacement, and the collapse of basic infrastructure. Human Rights Watch has warned that people returned to Haiti face “overlapping humanitarian, security, and public health crises” and a high risk of violence without access to protection or justice.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, the report highlights the economic consequences of stripping Haitians of legal work authorization. Haitian TPS holders contribute an estimated $5.8 billion annually to the U.S. economy and pay approximately $1.5 billion in taxes, while CHNV recipients across nationalities contribute an additional $5.5 billion in annual consumer spending, according to the findings. Haitians are employed across critical sectors including healthcare, elder care, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, and food production.

Economists and labor leaders cited in the report warn that terminating TPS and humanitarian parole programs threatens staffing shortages and economic instability across key industries. A 2023 survey found that 97 percent of CHNV recipients were self-sufficient, underscoring their role as economic contributors rather than public dependents.

The report also centers the voices of Haitian community members directly impacted by the policy changes. One interviewee stated, “[Ending TPS] won’t be good for us, won’t be good for anyone. Not for the community, not for me, not for my children, not for my family, not for anybody.”

Interviewees described losing jobs, struggling to pay rent, cutting off remittances to relatives in Haiti, and experiencing intense psychological distress as a result of legal uncertainty and fear of deportation. Many reported disruptions even when court rulings temporarily blocked early termination of TPS, citing confusion among employers and delays in processing work permits.

The authors conclude with urgent policy recommendations, including an immediate extension and redesignation of TPS for Haiti, lifting the freeze on asylum and immigration applications, and establishing a clear pathway to permanent residency for TPS holders.

“This is a manufactured crisis,” the report states, warning that failure to act will deepen humanitarian harm, destabilize communities, and undermine the U.S. economy at a critical moment.

Ironically, the US’ own State Department has listed Haiti as a Level 4 country and advises Americans to “do not travel” there.