News Americas, New York, NY, March 3, 2025: Haitian and Venezuelan immigrants, alongside advocacy organizations, today filed a federal lawsuit to block the Trump Administration’s attempt to roll back Temporary Protected Status, (TPS) for their communities. The lawsuit, brought by Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR) on behalf of Haitians Americans United, Inc. (HAU), the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts (VAM), the UndocuBlack Network (UBN), and four affected individuals, challenges the administration’s decision to move up TPS termination dates.

Filed in the federal district court in Boston, Massachusetts, home to one of the largest Haitian populations in the U.S. – this case marks the first legal challenge to the rollback of TPS protections for Haiti. The plaintiffs argue that the administration’s move is not only unlawful but also rooted in racial and national origin discrimination.

FLASHBACK: People participate in a rally in solidarity with the Haitian community at Boston Common in Boston. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Legal Battle Against Discriminatory Policies

“TPS is a critical lifeline for immigrants fleeing violence, political upheaval, and natural disasters,” said Mirian Albert, Senior Attorney at LCR. “The decision to undermine protections for Haiti and Venezuela is driven by racial bias and disregards the realities these communities face.”

TPS was originally granted to Haiti in 2010 following a devastating earthquake, and it has since been extended multiple times. In 2018, the Trump Administration attempted to end TPS for several nations, including Haiti, but legal challenges – including one from LCR – blocked the move. Under the Biden Administration, TPS was extended for Haiti and granted to Venezuela due to ongoing crises, including economic collapse and political instability.

Now, with Trump back in office, his administration is attempting to speed up the expiration dates – cutting Haiti’s TPS protections from February 3, 2026, to August 3, 2025, and Venezuela’s from October 2, 2026, to April 2, 2025. However, immigration law does not permit a president to revoke an extension that has already been granted.

Implications for Immigrant Communities

People stand together to support a resolution in favor of reinstating temporary protected status for Venezuelans on February 13, 2025 in Miami, Florida. In early February, President Donald Trump’s administration revoked temporary protected status for around 350,000 Venezuelans who fled the country and immigrated to the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The lawsuit highlights a troubling pattern of discriminatory rhetoric from the administration, citing derogatory remarks about Haitian and Venezuelan immigrants. Plaintiffs argue that this bias is reflected in the administration’s policy decisions, which could lead to the deportation of tens of thousands of people who have lived and worked in the U.S. for years.

Many TPS holders, like plaintiffs Sydney and Marlene Doe, have built their lives in the U.S. Sydney, a real estate broker and business owner, and Marlene, a Certified Nursing Assistant who served on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, now face the threat of deportation.

“Haitians and Venezuelans with TPS have contributed immensely to our economy and society,” said Victoria Miranda, Senior Attorney at LCR. “Terminating their protections isn’t just wrong—it’s illegal.”

Community Leaders Speak Out

Advocates stress the devastating impact that cutting TPS short would have on families and communities. “Cutting the TPS date for Haiti short will leave thousands of Haitian immigrants vulnerable to deportation,” said Dieufort J. Fleurissaint, Executive Director of HAU. “The community is deeply anxious about losing legal status and facing return to unstable conditions.”

Carlos Martin Medina, leader of VAM, echoed this concern: “The Venezuelan community is still facing deep political repression and economic collapse. Terminating TPS would force thousands into grave danger, tearing apart families and destabilizing communities.”

UndocuBlack Network also condemned the rollback. “No one is above the law,” said Patrice Lawrance, UBN’s Executive Director. “Our members have endured immense hardship due to the Trump administration’s unjust decision. We deserve a future free from fear.”

Call for Action

LCR and its partners are urging the courts to block the termination of TPS and protect the legal rights of thousands of Haitian and Venezuelan immigrants. As the legal battle unfolds, immigrant communities and advocates remain steadfast in their fight to preserve humanitarian protections and prevent unjust deportations.