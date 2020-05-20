Baptist Health Unveils New Safety Measures As Elective Surgeries And Procedures Resume

MIAMI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Baptist Health South Florida has announced new comprehensive safety guidelines as it welcomes back more patients and ramps up operations to fully restore in-person health services system wide. As Baptist Health resumes elective surgeries and procedures, enhanced safety precautions have been introduced to prevent the spread of infection and to ensure every facility including emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician offices can safely care for patients who need healthcare.

In an effort to promote safety, cleanliness and social distancing, here are some of the changes patients, employees and visitors can now expect at Baptist Health facilities:

Enhanced Cleaning of High-touch Areas

Universal Mask Use

Contactless Registration

Point-Of-Entry Screening

Wait Where You Feel Comfortable, including in some cases, in your car

Hand-sanitizing Stations

Touch-free sliding doors

COVID-19 Patients Treated in Separate Area

Front Desk Plexiglass partitions

Social Distance Floor Markings

Chairs Spaced Out

Magazines Removed from Tables

Coffee and Snack Service Suspended

“As one of the leading healthcare providers in the region, our patients and employees have come to expect the highest standards in health and safety from us,” said Bo Boulenger, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Baptist Health South Florida. “Now more than ever, our patients rely on our care and we are ready to care for them, especially those who may have delayed treatment during the pandemic. Through these steps, we are confident we can protect our patients and employees as we safely care for our community.”

These safety measures are based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the American Hospital Association, the Florida Governor’s Office and the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.

