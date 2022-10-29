Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Health probe launched after 9 students at popular school fall ill

J’can man gets 3 years in US prison for lotto scamming

Search on for 8-y-o boy reported missing for over two months

Tough contest expected for Cash Pot trophy at Caymanas Park

Macys.com

Stop resisting arrest: JFJ, INDECOM urged to help educate public – DPP

Shelly-Ann talks life growing up, escaping poverty, love for community

MOHW offering vaccination for children 0-11 in St Catherine

Education minister urges collective action to prevent school violence

Three dead from drive-by gun attack in Cross Roads area

Excelsior out of Manning Cup after Haile Selassie victory

Saturday Oct 29

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Principal of the John Rollins Success Primary School in St James Yvonne Wisdom has revealed that there were nine occurrences of vomiting by students at the institution on Friday.

She stated that a teacher was also reportedly vomiting at the school.

The school called in the St James Health Department to determine what was behind the cause of the vomiting which started during a maths presentation at the school Friday morning.

Parents responded to the call to collect the affected children.

Wisdom said classes were not disrupted by the cases of vomiting at the school.

The school is now awaiting a report from the St James Health Department regarding their findings on the issue.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Health probe launched after 9 students at popular school fall ill

Jamaica News

J’can man gets 3 years in US prison for lotto scamming

Jamaica News

Search on for 8-y-o boy reported missing for over two months

More From

Lifestyle

A man’s breast cancer journey: Seven years and three surgeries later

After three surgeries and seven years of fighting breast cancer, Donavan Chevannes is crediting God for bringing him this far in his fight against the disease that is a rarity in men.

The

Jamaica News

Man found dead on road identified as missing businessman

A man who was shot dead on Tamarind Avenue in Kingston 10 on Wednesday has been identified as a businessman who was reported missing that same day.

He is 38-year-old Kamar Barrett, a caterer fr

Jamaica News

Deadly dispute: Teenage girl allegedly kills chef, steals his car

A 17-year-old girl has found herself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly shooting a chef, stealing his car, and fleeing the scene following a dispute in Hanover on September 15.

Days later

Jamaica News

Three dead from drive-by gun attack in Cross Roads area

Three men were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a small cook shop in an area known as New Lincoln, close to Cross Roads in St Andrew, on Friday evening.

The murders occurred sometime after 7pm

Jamaica News

Stop resisting arrest: JFJ, INDECOM urged to help educate public – DPP

DPP says cops given basket to carry water in trying to bring across this message

Entertainment

What’s Up? Stunt rider ‘Ants Head’ talks #bikelife

Professional stunt rider, Roshin ‘Ants Head’ Wright from St Elizabeth is all about the #bikelife and has spent time honing his skills and pefecting his craft.

In fact, not even a broken jaw could d

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR