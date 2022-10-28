News

WASA’s St Joseph compound. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said nine of its facilities are experiencing reduced water production owing to heavy rain.

The country is under an orange-level adverse weather alert until Saturday afternoon.

In a public advisory on Thursday afternoon, WASA said it will continue to update the public while “every effort is being made to return these facilities to service at the earliest possible time.”

It explained that water treatment plants are experiencing reduced production or have been stopped because of high turbidity as a result of flooded river conditions.

These conditions were continually being assessed and work had started at some facilities, it said.

Affected facilities:

La Pastora

Mc David

Acono

Guanapo

Tompire

Matura

Valencia

St Ann’s

Maraval