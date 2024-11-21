News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 21, 2024: Immigrant military personnel from Latin America, the Caribbean, and other regions made significant contributions through their service in the military. Unfortunately, most of these brave people faced unexpected battles due to asbestos exposure. This is because of the widespread use of asbestos in military environments.

U.S. Military veteran and amputee Lloyd Epps. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Several additional barriers further make fighting mesothelioma challenging. Most retired service members cannot access critical healthcare services due to limited awareness, language barriers, and complex eligibility requirements. Non-citizen veterans and those who have been deported after retiring are especially vulnerable, as they lose all their eligible benefits.

Barriers to Healthcare for Immigrants

Retirees face unique challenges when accessing healthcare in the U.S. While the Department of VA offers specialized services, immigrant veterans encounter significant barriers that hinder their ability to receive timely care. These issues include:

1. Lack of Awareness and Confusion about Eligibility

Confusion surrounding the eligibility for VA healthcare benefits is the most notable barrier immigrant veterans face. Most non-citizen veterans are also unaware of the benefits they can access. This is mostly because of unclear communication from the department. While being in the U.S. military service is the primary criterion for accessing care, immigrant veterans struggle to understand the various rules of eligibility. This uncertainty delays diagnosis and treatment, exacerbating this condition.

2. Language and Cultural Barriers

Language is the other notable barrier immigrants seeking care face. Veterans who can’t speak English fluently find it difficult to communicate with medical professionals. This often leads to misunderstanding the patient’s symptoms and treatment options.



Unfortunately, most immigrant veterans also don’t understand the healthcare system itself. They can’t easily navigate insurance paperwork, file claims, or access special care. Besides, cultural differences influence how immigrants perceive healthcare. Without translators, most retirees risk being misdiagnosed or receiving substandard treatment.

3. Lack of Outreach and Support

Lack of targeted outreach is the other major challenge facing immigrant veterans, especially those from underrepresented communities. Information about VA services and benefits is available in English. Immigrant retirees may lack the resources or support network to learn about their rights and options.

As such, they don’t seek care from Mesothelioma Veterans Center and other providers until their conditions become severe. This means they miss early interventions that could otherwise improve their health outcomes.

Legal Options for Compensation

Retirees who develop mesothelioma during their service can pursue compensation. However, immigrant veterans find it difficult to access these options due to various challenges, including limited knowledge of the legal system. The following legal options can help veterans secure financial compensation:

Veterans affairs disability claims: These are the most direct route for retired service members to receive compensation. Retirees only have to prove the exposure occurred during their military service.

Trust funds: Most companies dealing with asbestos have trust funds that compensate victims of asbestos-related conditions.

Personal Injury Suits: Retirees with mesothelioma can pursue personal injury lawsuits besides VA claims.

Legal aid and advocacy groups: Most non-profit organizations and legal aid groups focus on helping retired service members secure compensation for asbestos-related illnesses.

Being compensated for mesothelioma is beneficial for immigrant veterans facing significant medical and financial challenges.

Immigrant service members made invaluable contributions to the United States. Unfortunately, they rarely receive timely care and legal support for mesothelioma and other chronic illnesses. However, simplifying access to resources and advocating for meaningful policy changes can help immigrant veterans get what they deserve.