When Elephant Man descended on Hennessy on the Beach Sunday night, he proved why he was dubbed the ‘Energy god’.

The seasoned Jamaican entertainer did not disappoint those who flocked to the Bay Street venue for the culmination of Hennessy Artistry 2022 on Sunday, November 4. The show, which returned in grand style after a two-year hiatus, attracted a sizeable crowd, which steadily grew as the night progressed.

Whether he instructed them to Willie Bounce, Wacky Dip or do the Gully Creeper, it was clear from the crowd’s response that Elephant Man delivered just what they wanted. His invitation to two talented dancers from the audience to join him on stage took his energetic set up a notch. They proved that they understood the assignment and thrilled both Elephant Man and the audience with their dance moves, showing their expertise in the choreographies associated with the entertainer’s well-known hits. A friendly on-stage dance challenge rendered the ‘Energy god’ speechless as one of the dancers blew him away with his impressive moves.

But the highlight of the night came when Elephant Man left the stage, climbed onto giant speakers, scaled the fence separating the crowd from the stage and leaped into the audience to party with his adoring fans, much to their delight. The crowd lapped up his high-energy performance.

The beach show’s lineup also included Trinidadian artiste Prince Swanny, who was a hit with the ladies on the night. As the crowd sang along word for word to almost every song he delivered, it was clear that his return to Artistry Beach was another excellent choice. An unscheduled appearance by Jahshii took the vibe up another notch for those present.

Also appearing on the night were Jahllano and 10 Tikk who were also well-received. Mole was the solo Bajan act and although his brief time on stage was plagued with technical difficulties, he still got love from the crowd when he opened the live entertainment session just after 10 pm.

While the DJs which included Jerry Dan, Niqo Vybz and Gunner as well as the duo of Surf Rat and Menace kept the audience well entertained, the delayed start saw the show drawing to a close well after midnight. Jordan English and Jamarr the Star were the joint emcees on the night with the latter confirming that 2023 would see the return of Reggae on the Hill show.