Hennessy is known worldwide as the most loved cognac in black culture; this made the Soiree: Night In Tulum-themed event an instant hit.
The Campari Group, distributors of Hennessy, took the party to the “streets of Tulum, in Mexico”, via Tac Bar at the historic Devon House mansion.
The event was particularly special for Hennessy Brand Protection Manager Flavie Jost, who flew in from France to visit and rub shoulders with the partners at Caribbean Campari Jamaica.
Marketing manager Kemal Powell expressed appreciation for the support during the pandemic and announced there’s more to come including an exciting trip for the group and select influencers.
‘Hennessy is an international brand and globally connected to entertainment, music, lifestyle, and fun…Tulum is fun, exciting, and it’s one of the places in the world – during COVID – where you could disappear in your own bungalow, enjoy the beach, enjoy wonderful experiences…we want to bring that here!’
The festivities reached a high note when dancehall recording artiste Jahshii took to the stage for an acoustic performance with a violinist, strung together by classical music and beautiful harmonies.