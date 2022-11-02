Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 01, 2022 (SKNIS): Her Excellency Nerys Dockery, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations (UN), recently presented her credentials to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a brief and significant ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York, U.S.A

Permanent Representative Dockery reiterated Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew’s “deep and enduring commitment to the United Nations and to the spirit of multilateralism that it seeks to protect and defend.”

“I pledge to you today Secretary-General that during my tenure, St. Kitts and Nevis will add value to the work of the UN even as you do the same for the people of my great country. I look forward to working with you and to our fruitful engagement over the next few weeks and months,” said Her Excellency Dockery.

She expressed delight in being St. Kitts and Nevis’ youngest and first female Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“My presence here signifies a new approach being taken by a new and youthful administration that is eager to add its shoulder to the wheel along with progressive leaders around the world who are impatient for the creation of a more just, inclusive and equitable world. It is an administration which has begun with this ultimate objective in mind, and as such, is proceeding with a great sense of urgency to get things done and deliver tangible benefits that will improve the wellbeing and standard of living of our people,” said Her Excellency Dockery.

Her Excellency Dockery noted that since her arrival in New York, work has begun to “build and expand” St. Kitts and Nevis’ networks at the United Nations. Additionally, she has actively participated and enhanced the Federation’s influence in “collective actions to resolve problems faced by the human family,” as well as re-established and reaffirmed old partnerships and aggressively face new ones with like-minded countries in order to advance our agenda to take our tiny twin-island federation back to number one again.”

Permanent Representative Dockery said that it is St. Kitts and Nevis’ “firm belief that the United Nations provides indispensable global leadership in addressing humanity’s common challenges and endeavour.”