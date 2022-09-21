The closure of The Alleyne School on September 21, 2022, is only temporary.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is assuring students and their parents and guardians, as well as staff that they are on top of the situation after parts of the library block’s roof came loose with the weather conditions today.

In a statement from the Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw said:

“As a result of high gusts, galvanise sheets were observed lifting off the roof of the library block at The Alleyne School at approximately 8:15 am. Immediately, emergency procedures were put in place to ensure the safety of all students and staff who gathered at the emergency point by the school’s sports hall and playing field. The school was subsequently closed to ensure the safety of students and staff on the compound.”

The company that the Board of Management has contracted to complete the roofing was contacted, arrived on site almost immediately, and assessed the situation. “Based on their findings, the company began corrective action on the roof. They have assured the principal and the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training that the work will be completed by the end of today.”

School for all students and staff at The Alleyne School is set to resume tomorrow, September 22, 2022.