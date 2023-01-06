Ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Patrol of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ have managed to recover two high-powered assault weapons and ammo during an operation yesterday in Norton Street, Georgetown.

The CID ranks were on patrol duty within the vicinity of Norton Street, when they observed a suspicious male holding a bulky green and orange haversack in his right hand. As the man saw the Police ranks, he began to run through an alley in a northern direction, dropping the haversack.

The ranks gave chase, but he escaped.

However, the ranks managed to retrieve the haversack.

When they checked inside, they found what appeared to be an AK 47 Assault Rifle, an AR 15 Rifle, one ’round magazine’ containing 44 live 7.62×39 ammunition, and two AR 15 magazines, one containing eight live rounds of 5.56×45 ammunition.

The said firearms, magazines and ammunition were dusted for fingerprints, then marked, sealed and lodged as investigations continue.