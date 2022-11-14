High school teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of schoolmate
Kamal Hall
The male student who was charged with the fatal stabbing of his 16-year-old William Knibb Memorial High schoolmate, Kamal Hall, earlier this year, has pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
The accused teen, whose identity is being withheld due to him being a juvenile, appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court last week.
Bail was revoked for the student by presiding High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas.
He was subsequently remanded into custody until sentencing on December 1.
Reports are that the two schoolboys were engaged in a confrontation, allegedly over a ‘guard’ ring, at the school during the lunch break on Monday, March 21 this year.
The argument escalated into a fight, and a knife was reportedly brought into play and used to inflict stab wounds to Hall, who was a footballer on the school’s daCosta Cup team.
The injured student was rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
The attacker was later arrested, and was subsequently charged.
He is being represented in court by attorney, House Speaker and South Trelawny Member of Parliament (MP), Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert.
