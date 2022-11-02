His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, Rodney Williams, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Williams and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

HM the King takes this opportunity to voice His satisfaction with the bilateral relations based on friendship and cooperation, stressing His determination to work together with the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda to strengthen the ties between the two countries for the common interests of both peoples.

