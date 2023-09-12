History Illustrated is a weekly series of insightful perspectives that puts news events and current affairs into historical context using graphics generated with artificial intelligence.

For the first time, the government in Chile has promised to look for the 1,500 people who disappeared under the regime of General Augusto Pinochet.

Their saga, and that of their surviving families, began on September 11, 1973, when Pinochet seized power in a violent military coup.

His target was Salvador Allende, the first elected Socialist president in Latin America. It was the Cold War, and US President Richard Nixon wanted him gone.

In 1970, a week before the Chilean Congress ratified Allende’s presidency, the CIA sent a secret cable to its offices in Chile to underscore Nixon’s plan.

Over the next three years, the CIA tried everything — the agency funded the opposition, created anti-Allende propaganda and instigated labour unrest to destabilise the economy.

By 1973, with the economy in crisis, Pinochet saw an opportunity to seize power.

The presidential palace came under heavy fire from the air force. It is where Allende died under mysterious circumstances. In 2011, an autopsy report concluded he had committed suicide.

Under Pinochet’s 17-year dictatorship, thousands of people were forcibly disappeared, tortured and killed. He was never held to account.