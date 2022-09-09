Holness expresses sadness at passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Prime Minister Andrew Holness On Passing Of Queen Elizabeth Ii
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has joined several other world leaders in expressing profound sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch, whose reign spanned seven decades.
She died at age 96.
Holness described her as a portrait of dignity in how she conducted her duties.
Her eldest son, King Charles III, formerly the rince of Wales, has assumed the reigns of head of the British monarchy.
Additionally, he is now the Head of State of 14 Commonwealth nations, including Jamaica.
