Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to host a media briefing at Jamaica House at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

A late evening advisory from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Monday rostered the event.

There was no indication given of the subjects to be focused on at the briefing.

The briefing comes amid ugly street protests in part among striking public transport operators on the negative side, and the arrival on the island of 50 new garbage trucks to ease the country’s chronic solid waste disposal challenges over recent times, from a positive standpoint.

Also, the governing Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) 79th Annual Conference is scheduled for the coming weekend, and could have some relevance to the press briefing.