A 35-year-old housewife, who is accused of trafficking a 14-year-old girl, has been charged with possession of narcotics.

Leona Gomes called ‘Alliah’ of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, was arrested on Wednesday and while at the Bartica Police Station, a search was conducted on her person during which a quantity of marijuana was found on her. As a result, she was charged.

The charge was laid under Section 5(1)(a) (i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act, Chapter 10:10.

Gomes was then taken to Bartica Magistrate’s Court the following day and appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, who read the charge to her.

She pleaded not guilty and was placed on $200,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to October 28, 2022.

Following a lead after receiving information of a juvenile being trafficked, police officers intercepted Gomes along with a 14-year-old girl who had just disembarked an incoming speedboat at the Bartica Stelling.

This was around 13:30hrs on Wednesday. The woman and the teenager were taken to the Bartica Police Station, where ranks found 438 grams of marijuana in Gomes possession.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old girl was interviewed during which she revealed that she and the 35-year-old woman are friends.

The girl said she was told by the woman that she was being taken to Blue Mountain Backdam to work at a shop to sell alcoholic beverages.

A Child Care and Protection Officer was notified along with the TIP unit at CID Headquarters and an investigation is underway.

The 14-year-old girl is currently with the Child Care and Protection Agency as investigations continue.