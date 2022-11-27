From truck drivers in Chile and South Korea to rail workers and nurses in the United Kingdom, a global cost of living crisis is pushing workers to go on strike.

Economies, barely recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, are now facing more hardship.

The war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and the price of food and fuel have pushed several countries beyond their ability to cope.

The United Nations says the cost of living crisis is the worst the world has experienced so far in the 21st century.

Is this challenge too big for many governments?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Jordan Flowers, lead organiser with the Amazon Labor Union and co-founder of the Congress of Essential Workers

Seijiro Takeshita, professor at the University of Shizuoka and a specialist in management and innovation

Vicky Pryce, chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research and a visiting professor at King’s College London