The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

In this episode, we will speak with guests from communities that have been affected by overtourism and how social media culture is contributing to this issue. The conversation will shed light on the cultural, environmental and socioeconomic consequences of overtourism and answer these questions: Should people continue travelling to these places, and is there a way to be a sustainable, ethical tourist?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:Saraswati Putri – Balinese poet and academicAlex Gonzalez Ormerod – Mexican writer and historianDoctor Kiona – Education Thru Travel, FounderBani Amor – Travel writer

