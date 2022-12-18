Doha, Qatar – It has been Argentina’s unofficial anthem during World Cup 2022: “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar” (Boys, we have our hopes up again) has been sung with much fervor inside the stadiums, at Doha’s labyrinthine Souq Waqif and by players in Argentina’s dressing room.

The song tells a story.

The lyrics make reference to Argentina’s football legend, the late Diego Maradona, to the team’s current superstar Lionel Messi, to previous heart-breaking losses at the World Cup, to last year’s Copa American triumph, and the hopes now pinned on winning a third World Cup trophy in Qatar.

The song’s popularity surged on social media last year after Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final. Earlier this year, Messi said that it was his favourite football chant and a video of him singing some of the words went viral online.

But what the fans and players are singing is an adapted version of the 2003 tune Muchachos by the Buenos Aires punk band La Mosca.

The lyrics have been rewritten by Argentina supporter Fernando Ramos. Translated into English, the song goes something like this:

I was born in Argentinaland of Diego and Lionel,of the kids of Malvinas,that I will never forget.I can’t explain it to youbecause you won’t understandthe finals we lost,How many years have I mourned them

But that’s overbecause in the Maracana,the final with the brazucas,dad beat them again.Boys, now we got excited again,I want to win the thirdI want to be world championand Diego, in the sky we can see him,with Don Diego and with la Tota,encouraging Lionel.

Buenos Aires resident Martin Montalto told Al Jazeera that every Argentine recognises the song.

“It makes me so emotional when I hear it, I get goosebumps,” the 23-year-old said. “The energy in the stadium just reaches a crazy level when people start singing Muchachos. You almost feel like crying… but with happy tears.”

Juan, another Argentina fan, said the song gave him “chills” every time he heard it. The reference to the Malvinas was “specially moving”, he said, explaining that it is an ode to the Argentinian soldiers who fought against British forces in 1982 in what is commonly referred to as the Falklands war – the name the United Kingdom gave the islands located some 480km (300 miles) off the southern tip of South America.

“The memories are still fresh for many people back home. Those who died are like heroes we can never forget,” said Juan, a 46-year-old from Buenos Aires who now lives in New York.

Football writer Karan Tejwani believes Argentina’s Muchachos anthem is “the song of the World Cup” – and not just for Spanish speakers.

“I don’t speak Spanish, neither do many people I know, but we know the words. That’s how popular it’s become,” the UK-based sports writer told Al Jazeera. “I think of it as one of my favourite chants.”

Tejwani, author Glorious Reinvention: The Rebirth of Ajax Amsterdam, said the lyrics also encapsulate the ups and downs of Messi’s international career.

“It mentions how the fans grew to love him and it seems as though after years of criticism, they finally hold him in the same regard as Maradona,” he said. “For Argentina, this World Cup, the context and the Messi factor, the song is brilliant and it goes beyond just football.”

Argentina fans shout in celebration towards their players during their match against Croatia at Lusail Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

The World Cup in Qatar is Messi’s last and the final shot at global supremacy, lifting the trophy that has eluded him during his illustrious career. The Albiceleste last won the World Cup in 1986, when Maradona led the team to victory.

Argentina play reigning champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday and the sound of thousands of Argentinian fans signing Muchachos is certain to reverberate throughout Lusail Stadium.

These are the lyrics to the song in Spanish:

En Argentina nac?

Tierra del Diego y Lionel

De los pibes de Malvinas

Que jam?s olvidar?No te lo puedo explicar

Porque no vas a entender

Las finales que perdimos

Cuantos a?os la llor?Pero eso se termin?

Porque en el Maracan?

La final con los brazucas

La volvi? a ganar pap?Muchachos

Ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar

Quiero ganar la tercera

Quiero ser campe?n mundialY al Diego

Desde el cielo lo podemos ver

Con Don Diego y La Tota

Alent?ndolo a LionelMuchachos

Ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar

Quiero ganar la tercera

Quiero ser campe?n mundialY al Diego

Desde el cielo lo podemos ver

Con Don Diego y La Tota

Alent?ndolo a Lionel, y ser campeones otra vez, y ser campeones otra vez