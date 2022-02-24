News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022: There are a few things you should know about shipping cross-border between the US and Mexico:

You must fully complete several documents to avoid delays and missed transit times. These documents include a Straight Bill of Lading and Commercial Invoice, a Shipper’s Export Declaration, and a few others. You also need a truck operated by a CDL-holding driver. The CDL License (Commercial Driver’s License) is necessary to operate heavy and large vehicles.

At customs, your driver will present the necessary paperwork. After approval, border officials will pass the vehicle through a scanner. Normally, there is no further inspection, but sometimes a driver may be pulled over at a checkpoint for additional inspection – plan for potential delays. To get your goods to the final destination, you could utilize transloading or a through-trailer.