On Thursday, 8 September 2022, the Health Services Authority confirmed two COVID related deaths. Both individuals had several comorbidities. One individual was fully vaccinated (2 doses) while the other was unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness would like to extend condolences to both families.

As announced in late August, COVID-19 reports to the public will be limited to hospitalisations and deaths. Any notable increases in hospitalisations, as well as any new deaths, will be announced to the public immediately.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Wellness)