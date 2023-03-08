In addition to earning some key points that put the Clarendon-based Jamaica Premier League (JPL) team Humble Lion FC in a strong position for a playoff spot, the club has scored a big win off the field.

The team has signed a one-million-dollar sponsorship deal with popular microfinance entity Access Financial Services. The sponsorship comes as Humble Lion redoubles their efforts to challenge for championship honours.

“The timing of this support could not be more perfect. It has come right when we need it the most. It allows us to focus on the game and the preparation of the players as we press for a spot in the final four,” said Humble Lion coach Andrew Price at the official signing ceremony at the Access Financial head office in Kingston last Friday. “We’re truly grateful to Access and we will do everything we can to represent your brand well.”

Now on 29 points at the end of matchday 17 over the weekend, Humble Lion have surpassed last season’s total of 28. They are tied on points with defending champions Harbour View but the “Stars of the East,” are a spot higher in fourth place courtesy of a better goal difference.

In expressing appreciation to the lending organisation, Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) chief executive officer (CEO) Owen Hill described the deal as a partnership with national impact.

“This is not just about one team. We’re welcoming Access into the Jamaica Premier League and giving them access, pun intended, to all 14 clubs across Jamaica. Beyond support for football, Access has a reputation for building franchises, and we look forward to what they can offer our players and their organisations off the field of play,” said Hill.

With the relationship now official between the JPL and Access, the microfinance company is indeed looking to create opportunities to support players across the league who are also pursuing business ventures.

“We’re happy to be joining the JPL fraternity not just because we believe in football, but because we also believe in the value we can bring to the lives of these young men. Many of these players and their families have small businesses that need support and we’re here to help them grow in that area as well,” said Access Financial acting CEO Hugh Campbell.

The sponsorship deal expires at the end of the current season and the PFJL CEO says he’s already exploring the option to renew.

“We are looking for long-term partnerships to grow the league over time. Access is one of those organisations that we believe is a great fit for JPL and we intend to make it a worthwhile partnership for all involved. It’s in keeping with our mandate to upskill the organisations across the league and create partnerships that will drive that growth,” added Hill.