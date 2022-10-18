101 people killed in traffic accidents in the July-Sept quarter – RSU
Philbert Cuffie (Photo: Hunters Search and Rescue Team)
Trinidad and Tobago’s hunting fraternity is mourning one of their own who passed away after he was stung by bees over the weekend, just two weeks after the season reopened on October 1.
Philbert Cuffie, fondly called ‘uncle Cuffie’, lived at La Retreat Road, Guanapo in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to a Facebook post by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), Cuffie was attacked by a swarm of bees while hunting.
He died at a health facility on Sunday evening.
According to that country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Trinidad has Africanised honey bees while Tobago has European honey bees.
Both islands once had the more docile European bees, however, when the more defensive Africanised bees were introduced to Trinidad, they swarmed more often and out-populated the European and other solitary bees.
Here’s what to do if you ever encounter bees while hunting per the website Scientific American:
If possible, wear light-coloured clothing and avoid red, which appears black to bees.Never approach or disturb a nest. If you notice bees entering or exiting a rock crevice, a hole in the ground, or a tree cavity, assume there’s a nest present and leave the area immediately.Pay attention to bee behaviour. If bees fly into you or begin to swarm over or around you, they are probably trying to warn you off. Remember: don’t swat at the bees, just leave.If you accidentally disturb a nest, run immediately. Never jump into a body of water to escape bees as they will wait for you to surface.
