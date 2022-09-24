Hurricane advisory updated in Cayman Islands
9th in the World! Barbadian female archer wins big in Santo Domingo
Deaf Empowerment Programme making it easier for deaf, Hoh people
BCC academic performances drop, mental health pressures to blame
UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound’s slide
BWA receives US$350, 000 grant from USAID
Ross University welcomes new medical students
Minister sounds the alarm on anti-vaxxers
Barbados to drop mask mandate and COVID travel protocols at midnight
The centre of TS Ian is forecast to pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday
Photo: NOAA
The Government of the Cayman Islands has upgraded the Hurricane Watch for Grand Cayman to a Hurricane Warning and has changed the Hurricane Watch for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac to a Tropical Storm Watch.
At 2 pm, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said centre of Tropical Storm Ian was located 810 kilometres southeast of Grand Cayman.
On the forecast track, the centre of TS Ian is forecast to pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.
Photo: NOAA
TS Ian will then approach western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
The storm has maximum sustained winds that are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Forecasters have predicted that TS Ian with strengthen significantly and become a hurricane on Sunday.
Police asking for public’s assistance in identifying victim
The eighth Atlantic named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed- Tropical Storm Hermine- adding to the various systems already being monitored in the region.
The US National
Coming out of COVID – BCC Principal Annette Alleyne says mental health challenges increased during pandemic
Sixth form at Scarborough College in England is their next stop
Pfizer’s chief medical officer of Rare Disease Business Unit reminds students of their purpose “to serve humanity”
The Barbados Royals secured their eighth win of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a 36 run win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium, Guyana.
