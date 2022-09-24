The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The centre of TS Ian is forecast to pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday

Photo: NOAA

The Government of the Cayman Islands has upgraded the Hurricane Watch for Grand Cayman to a Hurricane Warning and has changed the Hurricane Watch for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac to a Tropical Storm Watch.

At 2 pm, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said centre of Tropical Storm Ian was located 810 kilometres southeast of Grand Cayman.

On the forecast track, the centre of TS Ian is forecast to pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Photo: NOAA

TS Ian will then approach western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds that are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Forecasters have predicted that TS Ian with strengthen significantly and become a hurricane on Sunday.

