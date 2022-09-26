Hurricane Ian passing near Cayman on Monday as Cat 1 hurricane
No immediate plans to interrupt water service
All CAL flights cancelled for Mon; recovery flights added for Tue, Wed
TS Ian update: Storm now 160 miles south of Grand Cayman
Govt advisory: Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Watch remain
Govt advises of shelter openings, says residents must stay prepared
RCIPS report three gun incidents Friday and Saturday
Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022
Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs
Hurricane Ian is expected to intensify between Cayman and Florida
35 minutes ago
Hurricane Ian
(image: The Weather Channel)
The National Hurricane Center reported early Monday morning that Hurricane Ian was located just under 100 miles southwest of Grand Cayman and about 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.
As a category 1 hurricane, Ian is exhibiting maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 15 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
Although Hurricane Ian is currently moving northwest and passing the Cayman Islands today (Monday), Ian is expected to turn north-northeast by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
Ian’s next stop after the Cayman Islands is forecasted to be near or over western Cuba by Tuesday night. Florida’s west coast is expected to experience the impact of Ian by Wednesday.
Forecasters predict that Ian may rapidly strengthen as it leaves the Cayman area.
As a result of the foregoing, the below watches and warnings are in place.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
Grand CaymanCuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and MatanzasLower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key WestDry Tortugas
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key WestDry TortugasFlorida BayAnclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge,Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
Little Cayman and Cayman BracEnglewood southward to Chokoloskee
Heavy rainfall, storm surge and flooding is expected in these areas.
Interests in these areas are encouraged to stay vigilant and pay keen attention to announcements from local authorities.
More From
According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.
Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview
On the morning of Sunday, September 25, Tropical Storm Ian was just over 300 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman and just over 600 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.
While Ian is curren
Showers, thunderstorms could still impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday
Shelters open at 2pm on Sunday, September 25
The Cayman Islands Government has advised that Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.
Though current forecast tracks show a furt