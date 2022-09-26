The National Hurricane Center reported early Monday morning that Hurricane Ian was located just under 100 miles southwest of Grand Cayman and about 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

As a category 1 hurricane, Ian is exhibiting maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 15 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Although Hurricane Ian is currently moving northwest and passing the Cayman Islands today (Monday), Ian is expected to turn north-northeast by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Ian’s next stop after the Cayman Islands is forecasted to be near or over western Cuba by Tuesday night. Florida’s west coast is expected to experience the impact of Ian by Wednesday.

Forecasters predict that Ian may rapidly strengthen as it leaves the Cayman area.

As a result of the foregoing, the below watches and warnings are in place.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Grand CaymanCuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and MatanzasLower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key WestDry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key WestDry TortugasFlorida BayAnclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge,Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Little Cayman and Cayman BracEnglewood southward to Chokoloskee

Heavy rainfall, storm surge and flooding is expected in these areas.

Interests in these areas are encouraged to stay vigilant and pay keen attention to announcements from local authorities.