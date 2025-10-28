News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica/MIAMI, Florida, October 28, 2025: Ferocious winds and torrential rain ripped across Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category Five storm, the most powerful storm ever to hit the island and one of the strongest hurricanes on record. Packing sustained winds of 185 mph (295 km/h), the Category 5 monster carved a slow and devastating path across the Caribbean, leaving destruction, flooding, and chaos in its wake.

The Rio Cobre comes out of its banks near St. Catherine, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

The National Hurricane Center, (NHC), warned of “catastrophic and life-threatening” winds, storm surge, and flooding, with rainfall totals expected to reach up to 40 inches in parts of Jamaica. Total structural failure was likely along Melissa’s path, especially in mountainous areas where wind speeds could reach 30% higher than those at sea level.

A flooded street is seen in St. Catherine, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Diaspora In South Florida Rallies Support

As the hurricane battered Jamaica, South Florida’s Jamaican community – home to one of the largest populations of Jamaicans outside the island – swiftly organized to send aid.

The cities of Miramar, Lauderhill, and Homestead established emergency donation drop-off points, while Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a Doral-based non-profit known for rapid disaster response, began accepting both monetary and in-kind donations. Volunteers are packing emergency supply boxes with essentials such as non-perishable food, bottled water, flashlights, tarps, diapers, generators, and hygiene kits.

“This hurricane is of unparalleled proportions to Jamaica,” said Wendy Hart, President of the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), which is also collecting donations online. “We need to move quickly to get supplies where they’re most needed. Whether it’s $10 or $10,000, every bit helps.”

Organizations Stepping Up

AFJ, South Florida Caribbean Strong, and the Caribbean Bar Association have teamed up with GEM to mobilize volunteers and resources. “You don’t need an invitation to be there,” said Marlon Hill, lead volunteer with South Florida Caribbean Strong. “Everyone is welcome to help pack boxes for Jamaica.”

Hill, who visited Jamaica earlier this year, expressed concern about the storm’s impact on agriculture. “Many homes were still covered with tarps from last year’s Hurricane Beryl. Melissa is going to make things much worse.”

Gabrielle Thomas, president-elect of the Caribbean Bar Association, added: “Jamaicans in South Florida see ourselves as extended family. Everyone at home is praying and hoping to come out strong. Jamaicans are resilient—and we will help each other rebuild.”

Widespread Damage Across Jamaica

By early afternoon, Melissa’s eye was centered over western Jamaica near latitude 18.2°N and longitude 78.0°W, moving slowly north-northeast at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds dropped slightly to 165 mph (270 km/h) but remained firmly within Category 5 intensity.

Authorities reported widespread power outages, flooded communities, and impassable roads as rivers burst their banks. Emergency teams were struggling to reach several rural parishes cut off by landslides.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness urged Jamaicans to stay indoors and assured citizens that the Jamaica Defence Force, (JDF) and the National Works Agency (NWA) were mobilized for immediate recovery efforts.

How to Help

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ): Donate here to support relief operations.

Donate here to support relief operations. Global Empowerment Mission (GEM): Volunteer or donate at the Doral warehouse, open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteer or donate at the Doral warehouse, open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Americares Hurricane Fund: Contribute here to support emergency medical and disaster relief across the region.

What’s Next

The storm’s center is forecast to move off Jamaica’s northern coast later Tuesday, then cross southeastern Cuba early Wednesday before reaching the Bahamas. Storm surges of up to 13 feet are possible along Jamaica’s southern coast, and rainfall across the island could exceed 30 inches, triggering catastrophic flash floods and landslides.

As the Caribbean braces for more devastation, the global Jamaican community continues to rally. “We’ve faced storms before,” said Hill. “But what makes us strong is how we show up – for each other.”