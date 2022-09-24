Hurricane Shelters open on Sunday
Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners
Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon
Customs advises customers to clear cargo at port authority
Tips to prepare for a tropical storm
Hurricane Alert issued for Cayman Islands
Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman
Man faces court for possession of bullet-proof vest
Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill
Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday
Further to the issuance of a Hurricane Alert by the Cayman Islands Government and forecast for inclement weather set to affect the Islands beginning on Sunday, 25 September, through Monday, 26 September, the following hurricane shelters have been activated:
Five shelters will open in Grand Cayman on Sunday 25 September at 2pm. They are:Sir John A. Cumber Primary School John Gray High School (Pet friendly)Bodden Town Primary SchoolClifton Hunter High School (Pet friendly)East End Civic Centre
Each of the shelters mentioned above also serves as a designated Emergency Medical Centre.
The Cayman Islands Red Cross shelter will be open from 4pm on Sunday 25 September.The Aston Rutty Civic Centre in Cayman Brac will be open as an emergency shelter at 2pm on Sunday 25 September.Additional shelters activations across all three islands will be announced as needed, depending on the intensity and forecasted track of the tropical cyclone.
It is anticipated that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) will stand up at 4pm on Sunday 25 September. The decision to activate this national response mechanism is not taken lightly. As with Tropical Storm Grace in 2021, the Cayman Islands Government would prefer to be over-prepared in response to the potential impacts of a tropical cyclone.
During times of crisis, you may find your mood and feelings being affected. Anyone experiencing mental distress is encouraged to reach out to the Mental Health Helpline at 1-800-534-6463 (MIND). This free, anonymous helpline is staffed entirely by volunteers from the Cayman Islands mental health professionals community. All personal information is confidential.
The National Hurricane Center reported on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 that Tropical Depression Nine is moving west-north-west at about 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The Cayman Islands is expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Depression 9 by Sunday night.
“On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to start on Grand Cayma
Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and other young people are expected to stage a protest outside the Government Administration Building on Friday afternoon, September 23.
The groups wil
A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers.
Mark
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on September 21, RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had attempted to use a counterfeit CI $100 note at a business in Ca
Hurricane Fiona bore down on the Dominican Republic Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.”