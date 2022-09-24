Further to the issuance of a Hurricane Alert by the Cayman Islands Government and forecast for inclement weather set to affect the Islands beginning on Sunday, 25 September, through Monday, 26 September, the following hurricane shelters have been activated:

Five shelters will open in Grand Cayman on Sunday 25 September at 2pm. They are:Sir John A. Cumber Primary School John Gray High School (Pet friendly)Bodden Town Primary SchoolClifton Hunter High School (Pet friendly)East End Civic Centre

Each of the shelters mentioned above also serves as a designated Emergency Medical Centre.

The Cayman Islands Red Cross shelter will be open from 4pm on Sunday 25 September.The Aston Rutty Civic Centre in Cayman Brac will be open as an emergency shelter at 2pm on Sunday 25 September.Additional shelters activations across all three islands will be announced as needed, depending on the intensity and forecasted track of the tropical cyclone.

It is anticipated that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) will stand up at 4pm on Sunday 25 September. The decision to activate this national response mechanism is not taken lightly. As with Tropical Storm Grace in 2021, the Cayman Islands Government would prefer to be over-prepared in response to the potential impacts of a tropical cyclone.

During times of crisis, you may find your mood and feelings being affected. Anyone experiencing mental distress is encouraged to reach out to the Mental Health Helpline at 1-800-534-6463 (MIND). This free, anonymous helpline is staffed entirely by volunteers from the Cayman Islands mental health professionals community. All personal information is confidential.