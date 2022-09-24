Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners
Danielle Coleman, Director, Hazard Management Cayman Islands.
The Cayman Islands is expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Depression 9 by Sunday night.
“On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to start on Grand Cayman on Sunday night at 9pm and on the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman at 11pm,” according to a government release.
At 4pm the centre of Tropical Depression 9 was located near latitude 14.7 ? north and longitude 71.3? west. This puts it at 737 miles SE of the Cayman Islands.
The government had issued a Hurricane Watch for the Cayman Islands earlier.
A hurricane watch means that the Cayman Islands could begin experiencing hurricane conditions within the next 48 hours.
The system is moving west-northwest at near 15 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour.
Director, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), Danielle Coleman, said, “Following a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council this afternoon, the decision was made to issue the Hurricane Watch, which means that tropical storm force winds are expected to impact the Cayman Islands within 48 hours.
“While the current forecast calls for a lower-end hurricane, the possibility of rapid intensification exists and as we saw in Tropical Storm Grace we could still experience very powerful wind gusts.
“The NEOC will be stood up at 4 pm on Sunday. We don’t take the decision to activate the full national response mechanism lightly but we believe it is better to be over-prepared and pare back if necessary.”
