The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners

Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon

Customs advises customers to clear cargo at port authority

Tips to prepare for a tropical storm

Macys.com

Hurricane Alert issued for Cayman Islands

Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman

Man faces court for possession of bullet-proof vest

Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico

Friday Sep 23

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

41 minutes ago

Danielle Coleman, Director, Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands is expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Depression 9 by Sunday night.

“On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to start on Grand Cayman on Sunday night at 9pm and on the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman at 11pm,” according to a government release.

At 4pm the centre of Tropical Depression 9 was located near latitude 14.7 ? north and longitude 71.3? west. This puts it at 737 miles SE of the Cayman Islands.

The government had issued a Hurricane Watch for the Cayman Islands earlier.

A hurricane watch means that the Cayman Islands could begin experiencing hurricane conditions within the next 48 hours.

The system is moving west-northwest at near 15 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour.

Director, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), Danielle Coleman, said, “Following a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council this afternoon, the decision was made to issue the Hurricane Watch, which means that tropical storm force winds are expected to impact the Cayman Islands within 48 hours.

“While the current forecast calls for a lower-end hurricane, the possibility of rapid intensification exists and as we saw in Tropical Storm Grace we could still experience very powerful wind gusts.

“The NEOC will be stood up at 4 pm on Sunday. We don’t take the decision to activate the full national response mechanism lightly but we believe it is better to be over-prepared and pare back if necessary.”

Related Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Brace for strong winds, thunderstorms as of Saturday

September 23, 2022 11:20 AM

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Hurricane Watch: Cayman to start feeling effects of TD 9 Sun night

Sport

England and Germany both beaten in Nations League

Sport

Spanish women’s football in turmoil after player revolt

More From

Cayman News

Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman

The National Hurricane Center reported on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 that Tropical Depression Nine is moving west-north-west at about 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Cayman News

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and other young people are expected to stage a protest outside the Government Administration Building on Friday afternoon, September 23.

The groups wil

Cayman News

Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on September 21, RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had attempted to use a counterfeit CI $100 note at a business in Ca

Caribbean News

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona bore down on the Dominican Republic Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.”

World News

Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon

A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers.

Mark

Cayman News

Seven migrants arrive in East End

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirms that a vessel with six male migrants and one female migrant arrived in East End, off Morritts Tortuga Club at approximately 2:30am

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR