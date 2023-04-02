KC crush JC to win 34th Champs title
Don Wehby (right), group chief executive officer, GraceKennedy Group, presents Hydel High captain Oneika McAnnuff with the Games Mistress Trophy at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships, which ended at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
Hydel High dethroned Edwin Allen High to win their first-ever title at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships on Saturday night at the National Stadium.
The girls’ championships went down to the final event – the 4x400m relay open – and Aaliah Baker ran the race of her life on the anchor leg to ensure that Hydel finished second to secure a two-point victory.
Before that moment, Edwin Allen High from Frankfield, Clarendon were on their way to another championship after a commanding victory in the penultimate event – the sprint medley open – to put them six points clear. However, Edwin Allen’s joy of picking up 12 big points for the sprint medley victory turned to sorrow after they were disqualified for a lane violation.
With the 12-point deduction, Hydel surged four points ahead going into the 4x400m relay open. Edwin Allen secured a convincing victory, crossing the finish line in 3:31.78, just outside of the long-standing record of 3:30.31 set by Vere Technical in 2013.
Hydel clocked 3:34.57 for their second place to pick up 10 points. The Corey Bennett-coached team amassed 279 points from the 46 finals while Edwin Allen ended on 277 points, just failing to win their ninth straight title and 10th overall.
Holmwood Technical (202), St Jago High (178) and St Catherine High (116) complete the top five.
Alana Reid completed an impressive Class One sprint double on Saturday, winning the 200m gold in 23.08 seconds at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.